(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said the world powers and civilized countries must play their roles in urging United Nations to ensure the implementations of its own resolutions on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said the world powers and civilized countries must play their roles in urging United Nations to ensure the implementations of its own resolutions on Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, she said "There is now a question mark on criminal silence of international community over Kashmir issue".

She said "Despite the UN reports on worst human rights violations in Held Valley, why there is delay in taking actions against the involved elements".

She said"185 days have passed since clampdown in the valley and population of over 8 million Kashmiri's are under the siege".

Minister said "The present government is firm on its narrative to highlight Kashmir issue on all available international forums".

All the state departments and the whole nation expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren with regard to 5th February, she added.