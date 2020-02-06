UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Question Mark On Criminal Silence Of Int'l Community Over Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:22 PM

A question mark on criminal silence of int'l community over Kashmir issue

Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said the world powers and civilized countries must play their roles in urging United Nations to ensure the implementations of its own resolutions on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza on Thursday said the world powers and civilized countries must play their roles in urging United Nations to ensure the implementations of its own resolutions on Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel, she said "There is now a question mark on criminal silence of international community over Kashmir issue".

She said "Despite the UN reports on worst human rights violations in Held Valley, why there is delay in taking actions against the involved elements".

She said"185 days have passed since clampdown in the valley and population of over 8 million Kashmiri's are under the siege".

Minister said "The present government is firm on its narrative to highlight Kashmir issue on all available international forums".

All the state departments and the whole nation expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren with regard to 5th February, she added.

Related Topics

World United Nations February Criminals All Government Million

Recent Stories

Two dead as train derails near Milan: Italian medi ..

3 minutes ago

Virgin Australia Suspends All Flights to Hong Kong ..

3 minutes ago

62 vehicle owners fined for using substandard CNG ..

3 minutes ago

Project Director Murad Ali Mohmand called on Speak ..

3 minutes ago

Despite using brute force, India failed to crush K ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistani student confident China will win battle ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.