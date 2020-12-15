ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Rangers personal injured on Tuesday due to grenade attack near at Sheikh Zayed Gate of Karachi University.

As per detail, SSP East said the motorcyclist hurled a cracker bomb at the gate of Karachi University and fled, injuring Rangers personal.

Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials arrived on the scene and are busy gathering evidence.