A Ranger's Personal Injured In Karachi Blast
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A Pakistan Rangers personal injured on Tuesday due to grenade attack near at Sheikh Zayed Gate of Karachi University.
As per detail, SSP East said the motorcyclist hurled a cracker bomb at the gate of Karachi University and fled, injuring Rangers personal.
Law enforcement agencies and rescue officials arrived on the scene and are busy gathering evidence.