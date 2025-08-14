A Record Of Fireworks, Laser Shows Held Simultaneously In 41 Districts
Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 11:11 PM
On the eve of Independence Day, a new history of celebrations was made across Punjab. A new record of fireworks and laser shows was held simultaneously in all 41 districts
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) On the eve of Independence Day, a new history of celebrations was made across Punjab. A new record of fireworks and laser shows was held simultaneously in all 41 districts.
According to a handout issued here on Thursday, as per the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, special arrangements were made in all districts across Punjab to celebrate 78th Independence Day in a befitting manner.
In Lahore, Rawalpindi and Murree, as well as all other districts, fireworks at 12 midnight turned the night of Independence Day into a moon night ('Chaand Raat'). As soon as the clock struck 12 o' clock, beautiful colours spread across the skies and thousands of citizens participated with full zeal and zest along with their children and families .
Such a large-scale, simultaneous government-level celebration was the first of its kind. Along with fireworks and laser light shows, music concerts were also arranged.
The digital show displayed through drones was also immensely liked by the citizens, with special interest shown by the children and women.
Artists performed 'Dil Dil Pakistan' and other national songs, making citizens sway with joy. Illumination of roads, highways, intersections, government and private buildings, parks and markets further enhanced the beauty of the Independence Day celebrations.
On the appeal of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, citizens across Punjab hoisted the national flag on their homes, cars and bikes.
On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Independence Day celebrations had begun from August 1.
Special security and cleanliness arrangements have been made for the celebration of various events. Special flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held at the headquarter offices of all districts across Punjab.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Finance briefs visiting Indonesian delegation on best government pra ..
UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over flood victims
UAE conducts 71st airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat
Shaken Sher Dil Kabaddi Club wins Independence Day tournament
No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam
FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantati ..
100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to martyrs completed at Governor Hou ..
Man killed, woman injured in road accident
Nation celebrated 79th Independence Day with enthusiasm, unity
12 killed, 1,735 injured in Punjab road accidents
ADIHEX expands its falcon auction to eight days
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Grand farewell ceremony honors military leaders in Kohat7 minutes ago
-
No stone to be left unturned to improve lives of people: CM Maryam7 minutes ago
-
FIEDMC marks Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting and tree plantation7 minutes ago
-
100 recitations of Holy Quran for blessings to martyrs completed at Governor House7 minutes ago
-
Man killed, woman injured in road accident2 seconds ago
-
Nation celebrated 79th Independence Day with enthusiasm, unity4 seconds ago
-
12 killed, 1,735 injured in Punjab road accidents5 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Army forced enemy to raise white flag within few hours: Muqam7 seconds ago
-
FAC celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq8 seconds ago
-
Kohat police arrest brother for sister's murder12 minutes ago
-
FDA celebrates Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq12 minutes ago
-
Central Jail Mirpurkhas celebrates 79th Independence Day with patriotic zeal12 minutes ago