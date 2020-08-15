UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Rehman Malik Celebrates Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:17 AM

A Rehman Malik celebrates Independence Day

The 74th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with utmost fervor, zest, and a spirit of patriotism at the residence of senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The 74th Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with utmost fervor, zest, and a spirit of patriotism at the residence of senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik here on Friday.

The simple but highly impressive cake cutting ceremony was attended by former chairman of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Zamarud Khan, Raja Shakeel Abbasi, Nargis Faiz Malik, Shahzada Iftikhar, Mukhtar Abbas, Tauqeer Abbasi, Raja Guftar Advocate, Malik Yasir and a number of PPP workers from twin cities, said a press release.

The ceremony was hosted and presided over by Senator A. Rehman Malik. While speaking at the ceremony PPP leaders reassured the commitment of unity, faith, and discipline. They said that it was their duty to safeguard frontiers of the motherland. They condemned India's recent atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Senator A. Rehman Malik, in his speech, felicitated the nation on 74th Independence Day and paid rich tribute to the founders of Pakistan and martyrs of the nation. He said that because of the untiring struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers, today we are breathing in a free country.

He said the purpose of celebrating Independence Day was to reaffirm the commitment to the country's prosperity, development, and peace.

He said that on this joyous day, we must not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are sieged in the valley since the last one year and the Indian Forces are committing unprecedented brutalities against them. He said that we must not forget the saying of our great Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah that Kashmir is the unfinished agenda of Partition of the Subcontinent and now we have to carry forward the agenda of our Quaid. He said that our Kashmiri brothers and sisters are being persecuted by Hindutva and RSS and curfew imposed in Kashmir for a year but our government is not doing what it should have done. He said that he always calls Indian PM Narendra Modi as Chief Terrorist for his brutalities against Muslims in Indian and Kashmiris. He said that Modi is a trained terrorist of RSS that wants all minorities to be eliminated from India. He said that India and its PM Modi should know that our Armed Forces know the defense of this country very well.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Senate Martyrs Shaheed Rehman Malik Muhammad Ali Jinnah Narendra Modi Jammu Independence Nargis Shakeel Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Macron hails &#039;courageous UAE decision on Isra ..

36 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdula ..

1 hour ago

Belgium welcomes normalisation of relations betwee ..

3 hours ago

Germany hails normalisation of relations between U ..

3 hours ago

Educational institutions celebrate Independence Da ..

3 minutes ago

Medvedev Declared Over $170,000 in Income in 2019

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.