Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator A. Rehman Malik Saturday termed Indian Supreme Court's verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case- the demolition of Babri Mosque- as Indian Prime Minister Modi's move to sabotage Pakistan's gesture of peace towards Sikh community

Commenting on the verdict, Senator A. Rehman Malik appealed the United Nations to take action under the International Laws for Minorities Protection and the UNESCO Database of National Cultural Heritage Laws and stop the Indian Government from demolishing the Babri Masjid which has a centuries old history, cultural heritage and more a sacred worship place for Muslims of India.

He said by opening Kartarpur Peace Corridor, Pakistan was promoting peace and interfaith harmony but PM Narendra Modi bent upon hate mongering and sabotaging the peace of the region.

PM Modi since day first was continuously persecuting the religious minorities especially Muslims, Sikh, Christians in India. The courtesy extended by Pakistan to Indian Sikh community actually had not been liked by Indian Prime Minister Modi.

He said Modi and RSS had once again demonstrated anti-Muslim syndromes and anti-Sikh sentiments to have the judgement to construct the temple with Babri Masjid on the day of opening of "Kartarpur Peace Corridor".

This was an anti-peace message from India to Pakistan and the rest of the world and the world had yet again witnessed the brutal face of PM Narednra Modi, said a press release.

Senator A. Rehman Malik said RSS- PM Modi had once again managed the judgment for RSS and he had earlier written that Modi was brought in power by RSS under two conditions via written agreement, first to finish the Kashmir status by revoking the Article 370 and 35 A and secondly to ensure the construction of temple at the place of Babri Masjid which was built in 1528�29 (935 AH). "The RSS terror managed the construction of temple today as its activists have terrified and hostage the judges of Indian Supreme Court," he added.

He said by the prejudice decision of Indian Supreme Court not only the religious sentiments of Muslim across the world were hurt but the sentiments of Sikh were also hurt who were arriving in Pakistan to make pilgrimage to the shrine of Baba Guru Nanak Dev, located in Kartarpur.