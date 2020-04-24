UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Rescuer Discharged After Tested Negative For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:28 PM

A Rescuer discharged after tested negative for Coronavirus

The District administration on Friday discharged a Rescuer of Rescue 1122 from the Corona Management Center at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) after his test reports came negative

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The District administration on Friday discharged a Rescuer of Rescue 1122 from the Corona Management Center at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) after his test reports came negative.

According to a spokesman, the Rescue personnel namely Asif Nawaz was admitted to the RIU on April 8, after corona virus diagnosis.

The district administration saw off the discharged Corona patient from the hospital with good wishes and presented him bouquet.

The discharged patient has appealed the public to strictly follow the guidelines issued by government.

Wash hands frequently and also adhere to social distance instructions.

Spokesman said that Rescuers were playing an exemplary role in serving the humanity besides shifting the virus patients and performing burial rituals in case of death besides all important places, especially busy areas were being sprayed with chlorine-mixed water.

Important city's intersections, schools, colleges, banks, vegetable and fruit markets among internal and external points of the city were being washed away on daily basis, he said.

Related Topics

Water Rawalpindi April Rescue 1122 Market All From Government

Recent Stories

ADB to provide $1.7b to Pakistan to right impact o ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Friday

57 seconds ago

Strict security measures to be ensured during Rama ..

59 seconds ago

No new COVID-19 case emerges in AJK

1 minute ago

Georgia Says to Recall Ambassador in Kiev If Saaka ..

1 minute ago

PIA reduces special flights’ fares by 20% to 30%

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.