ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A retired police officer shot his only son dead in Karachi on Friday night after a fight, a private news channel reported.

The incident occurred in Kashmir Colony, near Defence View Society.

Basheer and his 28-year-old Anees fought often, according Anees' mother. She said Basheer was violent towards her as well and beat her up.

She said Basheer had kicked Anees, also called Sunny, out of the house.

On Friday night their fight got heated and Basheer opened fire, hitting Anees with five bullets. He fled after the attack.

According to his wife, he always kept two pistols with him.

Anees and his mother had come back to Pakistan four years from Malaysia. She said Basheer also had a role in the end of Anees' rishta.