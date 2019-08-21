A road, park named after Kashmir

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, a road and a park have been named after Kashmir as Kashmir road and Kashmir park.

Official sources confirmed here that Chief Minister Punjab, Usman Buzdar had issued directives to name several roads and parks after Kashmir.

They said that following the directions of the CM Punjab, a road and a park had been named after Kashmir.

"Baghhi Khana road and GPO park in Bahawalpur city have been named after Kashmir and now they would be called as Kashmir road and Kashmir park, respectively," they said.