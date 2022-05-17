A robber killed, another escaped in firing incident: Police

The incidents of robbery and snatching at gunpoint have increased in the provincial capital and the Police despite having services of the rider force patrolling round the clock, failed to control

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The incidents of robbery and snatching at gunpoint have increased in the provincial capital and the Police despite having services of the rider force patrolling round the clock, failed to control.

In a similar incident in the city's busiest place of Faqirabad area, a robber was killed and another escaped as a result of firing during the incident, police said. According to detail, two robbers opened fire on a resistance while snatching a mobile phone from him in broad daylight in the busiest Faqirabad area.

Soon after the incident of the snatching on gun-post and on resistance of one citizen, the robber opened fire on him, injuring him on the spot and during rider force, a robber was killed and his accomplice made his escape good, a Police official of the City Rider Force said.

The dead robber does not have any identification documents, officials of the Faqirabad Police Station told. He said the injured citizen is an employee of the Police department who has been shifted to a hospital for first aid. Due to an increase of robbery and mobile snatching at gun-point, the Police have launched a massive search operation in the area to nab a fugitive bandit.