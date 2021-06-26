A robbery accused injures in an encounter

A robbery accused was shot and injured Saturday during an alleged encounter held between police and robbers in district Lodhran

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :A robbery accused was shot and injured Saturday during an alleged encounter held between police and robbers in district Lodhran.

According to details, the local district police told that they were taking an accused identified as Chun Shah to raid his other accomplices.

When the police reached in Moza Hussain Abad, jurisdiction of Lodhran Thana Sadar, unidentified persons opened fire on their van. When the police retaliated the fire, the attackers got escaped. However, one of the bullet hit Chun Shah at his knee thus he got injured as a result of firing. The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital.

The accused was on physical remand in the police custody for multiple cases including robbery and theft, police further said.