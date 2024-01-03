"A seasoned politician and great national asset": PM condoles passing of Sartaj Aziz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday expressed his grief over the passing of senior politician and former Federal minister Sartaj Aziz, lauding him as a "seasoned politician" and a "great national asset.

"

Conveying his condolence to the grieving family, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of late Sartaj Aziz's status in paradise.

He said that besides being a learned and seasoned politician, Sartaj Aziz was also an active member of the Pakistan Movement, solidifying his stature as a valuable national asset.

The services of late Sartaj Aziz for Pakistan will always be remembered, the prime minister remarked.