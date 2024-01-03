Open Menu

"A Seasoned Politician And Great National Asset": PM Condoles Passing Of Sartaj Aziz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2024 | 12:00 AM

"A seasoned politician and great national asset": PM condoles passing of Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday expressed his grief over the passing of senior politician and former Federal minister Sartaj Aziz, lauding him as a "seasoned politician" and a "great national asset.

"

Conveying his condolence to the grieving family, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of late Sartaj Aziz's status in paradise.

He said that besides being a learned and seasoned politician, Sartaj Aziz was also an active member of the Pakistan Movement, solidifying his stature as a valuable national asset.

The services of late Sartaj Aziz for Pakistan will always be remembered, the prime minister remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Sartaj Aziz Family

Recent Stories

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

10 minutes ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

10 minutes ago
 No chance of election delay, says Solangi

No chance of election delay, says Solangi

10 minutes ago
 IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for ca ..

IFA's strict vigilance ensures quality food for capital residents

18 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of ..

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gives house to family of martyred ASI

18 minutes ago
 Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl re ..

Kashmir freedom struggle icon Prof. Nazir Shawl remembered in condolence referen ..

18 minutes ago
Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karach ..

Bismillah Tower's shope engulfed by fire in Karachi

30 minutes ago
 Kashmiris to observe right to self determination D ..

Kashmiris to observe right to self determination Day on Jan 5

30 minutes ago
 LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Fac ..

LCCI president lauds establishment of Business Facilitation Centre

1 hour ago
 Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant ..

Dry winter to continue; no chances of significant rain: PMD

1 hour ago
 AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth end ..

AJK government establishes Rs. 5 billion worth endowment fund for poor

1 hour ago
 ECP asks PEMRA to cease broadcast of poll surveys

ECP asks PEMRA to cease broadcast of poll surveys

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan