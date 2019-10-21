A senior class student dies of dengue fever in Shangla

Another youth died of dengue fever which has become pandemic across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkwa here on Monday

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Another youth died of dengue fever which has become pandemic across the country including Khyber Pakhtunkwa here on Monday.

Atta-ur-Rehman, a student of class 10 belonged to Mir Bala Manzai area and was admitted to a local hospital four days back after being diagnosed with dengue fever. Because of lack of facilities, the young patient was shifted to a hospital at Swat for treatment. But he could not survive and died of the deadly disease there.

Meanwhile, the dengue fever cases have swelled to 5863 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 28 new cases reported, says health department officials here Monday.

The provincial capital remained the worst hit area of the province until now as total number of dengue patients has reached to 2340 after 28 more were reported afflicting with dengue virus over the last 24 hours.

The report of dengue response unit revealed that currently179 dengue patients were under treatment in government hospitals of the provincial capital and added that 5684 patients had been discharged after undergoing treatment for the dengue fever.

The officials said best treatment facilities were being provided to the dengue patients, adding number of dengue cases would drop as weather had started turning cold.