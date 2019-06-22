(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A senior level 2-member delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry visited United State of America to explore new prospects for promoting Pakistan's trade and exports with USA

Mian Akram Farid former resident Islamabad Chamber of Commerce, Chief Employers' Federation of pakistan Re-Rolling Mills Association were in the delegation.During its tour of USA, the delegation visited Consulate General of Pakistan at Los Angeles and held at meeting with Abdul JabbarMemon, Consul General.Speaking at the occasion, MianAkramFarid said that USA is an important trading partner of Pak-US bilateral trade was around $6.6 billion in 2018.

However, he said that there was a great potential to further enhance two-way trade by further strengthening business linkages between the private sectors of USA. At present there is a conducive environment in the country due to improved law and order situation, MianAkramFarid said.

Investors can focus on upcoming industrial zones and CPEC related fields especially Logistics, Tourism and hospitality industry, he exclaimed. MianAkramFarid drew attention of business community towards natural resources in the country including oil and gas exploration and others.

To create a win-win situation for both countries there is a need of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between both sides. Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry welcomes potential investors from USA and ready to facilitate in coordinating with Government Institutions like board of Investment (BOI) etc.

Khalid Javed said that Pakistan was emerging as an attractive market for foreign investors due to favorable demographics and a growing middle class and emphasized that more US companies should be persuaded to invest in Pakistan.

He urged that Consulate General of Pakistan in Los Angeles should share trade and exports related information with Pakistani Chambers of Commerce & Industry so that business community of Pakistan could take advantage of potential opportunities for trade and exports with USA.

Addressing the delegation, Abdul Jabbar Memon, Consul General of Pakistan at Los Angeles thanked them for visiting US and hoped that their visit would help in identifying new areas of mutual cooperation between the businessmen of two countries.

He assured that his Consulate General would provide all possible cooperation to the business community of Pakistan in exploring US market. He said that private sectors of both countries have to play key role in reshaping bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and USA while his Consulate General would facilitate them in such pursuits.