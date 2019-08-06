A series of lectures by Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) Alumni

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Guidance Centre of Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) organized a series of lectures from Alumni of 1995 batch working at different reputed organizations in USA such as microsoft, Cisco,Expedia and ERP Gold.

SSUET Alumni including Faisal Baqai, Javed Tariq, Haroon Siddiqui and Kashif Aslam will be speaking on engineering and technical topics for the students of Sir Syed University,said a statement on Tuesday.

Information and experience shared by them would motivate them to achieve their target giving them strength to face the contemporary challenges.