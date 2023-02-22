UrduPoint.com

A Session On "Karwan-e-Tijarat" Held At Turbat University

February 22, 2023

A session on "Karwan-e-Tijarat" held at Turbat University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :A session on "Karwan-e-Tijarat" was held at the video conference room of Turbat University to promote an entrepreneurial and start up business mindset among the students of the University of Turbat (UoT).

Dr. Ghulam Jan, Director Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization ORIC, University of Turbat welcomed the guests who came from various industries and appreciated them for visiting Turbat University and giving a session on the entrepreneurial mindset.

Director ORIC said that UoT organizes such sessions with industry leaders, who guide our students and inspire them to launch their own business ventures in the future to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro-Vice-Chancellor expressed his gratitude to the guests for interacting with the faculty and the students of the university. During the session, the guest speakers and industry leaders shared their expertise and experiences with the faculty and students through discussion and question & answers.

