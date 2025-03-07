- Home
A Short Circuit In A Petrol Can Caused A Fire In A House, Killing A Girl And Injuring Four People, Including Women
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A short circuit in a petrol can caused a fire in a house, killing a girl and injuring four people, including women, according to Rescue 1122.
According to Rescue 1122, a short circuit in the house of Shamsul Haq in Bhawana village, Bhawana tehsil, Chiniot district, caused a fire in the entire house due to a petrol can.
As a result, a 7-year-old girl, Fatima Zahira, daughter of Shamsul Haq, who was in the house, was burnt to death on the spot, while Shamsul Haq's wife, 40-year-old Zulaikha, two daughters, 12-year-old Maryam, 5-year-old Ghulam Zahira, and 16-year-old son Ali Raza, were seriously injured.
As soon as the incident was reported, Rescue 1122 personnel and firefighting personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control. After providing first aid to the injured, they were shifted to the hospital, while the dead body of the girl was taken out of the fire and handed over to the heirs wrapped in a rescue shroud.
