- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- A significant majority of Pakistanis (62%) claim they occasionally or never have processed or refine ..
A Significant Majority Of Pakistanis (62%) Claim They Occasionally Or Never Have Processed Or Refined Food, Such As Bakery Items, White Bread Or Flour, Naan, Pasta, Etc
Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 12:22 PM
According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (62%) claim they occasionally or never have processed or refined food, such as bakery items, white bread or flour, naan, pasta, etc
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th July, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (62%) claim they occasionally or never have processed or refined food, such as bakery items, white bread or flour, naan, pasta, etc.
A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us how regularly you consume processed or refined food, such as bakery items, white bread or flour, naan, pasta, etc.?” In response, 4% said every day, 15% said once a week, 17% said once a month, 32% said sometimes and 30% said never.
2% did not know or wish to respond.