A significant majority of Pakistanis (63%) continue to believe that women need children for a contented life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2009, i.e., 9 years ago, respondents were asked, “Please tell us whether you agree or disagree: Women need children for a contented life?” In response to this question, 83% agreed and 17% disagreed.

Comparative Picture: The question was asked again in 2018 to enable a comparison to be made across the years. In 2018, 63% agreed, 24% disagreed and 13% did not respond. Overall there has been a 20 percentage-point decline in the proportion of Pakistanis who think women need children for a contented life, however majority (63%) continue to believe that women need children for contented life