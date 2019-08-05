- Home
A Significant Majority Of Pakistanis (63%) Continue To Believe That Women Need Children For A Contented Life
Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:26 PM
In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2009, i.e., 9 years ago, respondents were asked, "Please tell us whether you agree or disagree: Women need children for a contented life?" In response to this question, 83% agreed and 17% disagreed.
Comparative Picture: The question was asked again in 2018 to enable a comparison to be made across the years. In 2018, 63% agreed, 24% disagreed and 13% did not respond. Overall there has been a 20 percentage-point decline in the proportion of Pakistanis who think women need children for a contented life, however majority (63%) continue to believe that women need children for contented life