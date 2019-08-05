UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Significant Majority Of Pakistanis (63%) Continue To Believe That Women Need Children For A Contented Life

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:26 PM

A significant majority of Pakistanis (63%) continue to believe that women need children for a contented life

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2009, i.e., 9 years ago, respondents were asked, “Please tell us whether you agree or disagree

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2009, i.e., 9 years ago, respondents were asked, “Please tell us whether you agree or disagree: Women need children for a contented life?” In response to this question, 83% agreed and 17% disagreed.

Comparative Picture: The question was asked again in 2018 to enable a comparison to be made across the years. In 2018, 63% agreed, 24% disagreed and 13% did not respond. Overall there has been a 20 percentage-point decline in the proportion of Pakistanis who think women need children for a contented life, however majority (63%) continue to believe that women need children for contented life

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women 2018

Recent Stories

Indian intends to prevent Pakistan from support to ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Customs foils smuggling 274,000 captagon pil ..

7 minutes ago

Emirati youngsters benefit from Dubai Sports Counc ..

7 minutes ago

TECNO Spark Go Will Be An Entertainment Powerhouse

18 minutes ago

Clean & Green Pakistan Campaign: Air University sp ..

22 minutes ago

OIC support for Kashmir cause reminder for interna ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.