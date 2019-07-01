According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity this year due to the recent rise in prices

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, a significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity this year due to the recent rise in prices.

A nationally representative sample of men and women from urban areas across the four provinces was asked, “Some people are saying that due to the hike in prices, they celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity this year while others celebrated it with usual enthusiasm.

How did you celebrate Eid?” In response, 65% said they celebrated Eid with simplicity, whereas 34% said they celebrated it with usual enthusiasm. 1% did not know or wish to respond.