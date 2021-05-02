A six-year-old boy shot dead by rivals on property dispute

CHARSADDA, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) ::A 6-year-old boy was shot dead by his opponents on a property dispute within the limits of Battagram Police Station, Charsadda here on Sunday.

According to Battagram Charsadda Police Station some gunmen opened fire on the 6-year-old boy Mustafa s/o Abdul Rauf, residence of Sokhta, Shabqadar Charsadda, and killed him on the spot over property dispute.

The accused managed to escape.

The father of the slain child has lodged a report against the accused at Battagram police station.