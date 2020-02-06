UrduPoint.com
A Slaughterhouse Reopened After Renovation In Mardan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 01:14 PM

Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir on Thursday formally reopened a slaughterhouse after its revolution

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir on Thursday formally reopened a slaughterhouse after its revolution.

Addressing inauguration ceremony which was attended by butchers and concerned officials of the district administration, the deputy commissioner said that Rs4 million were spent on refurbishment of abattoir which was stretching over five kanals of land. He said that elaborate measures had been made for maintaining hygiene standards.

He said that a veterinary would visit the facility for checking medical fitness of animals before slaughtering in order to provide quality meat to people.

He said all required facilities had been put in place in the slaughter house for butchers who were warned of strict action if animal was slaughtered in residential area.

He said that district administration was taking serious measures to ensure healthy environment through clean and green Pakistan project and besides providing quality meat to people.

