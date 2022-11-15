A solidarity rally with Armed forces held at SALU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :On the directives by Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, a solidarity rally with Pakistan Armed Forces taken out at the university promises on Tuesday.

The rally was led by, Dean faculty of social sciences, Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari, Director Institute of Islamic Studies, Dr. Sajjad Ali Raeesi and chairman, department of Pakistan Studies, Dr Siraj Ahmed Soomro.

The rally taken out from Institute of Islamic Studies and culminated at the main gate of university. The teachers and students chanted slogans in the favor of Pakistan Armed Forces and Unity of Pakistan.

Talking to the participants of rally, Dr Taj Muhammad Lashari said Pakistan's Army is defending the ideological and territorial boundaries of the country with devotion and commitment.

During the war against India, Pakistan Army fought against India and defended the each and every inch of Pak borders.

He said during the peace period in the advent of any eventuality and natural disasters i.e. flood, rains, cyclones and earthquake, the Pak Army stood with the affected people and participated fully in term of rescue, relief and rehabilitation.

Speakers said the rally, organized to show solidarity and unity with Pak Armed Forces who are committed with the Islamic ideology.