A Solo Fusion Of Khattak And Kathak Presented At NAPA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:11 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Khanzada Asfandyar Khattak, a kathak dancer from Islamabad, presented a fusion of Pashtun Khattak and Subcontinental kathak dances at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA on Friday.

The program started with a presentation about Khattak history, both of the people and the dance.

Asfandyar Khattak emphasized the commonality of certain words in Persian and Pashto languages and suggested that there was Pushtun influence on Indian classical dance.

He later presented four dance pieces in which he fused kathak with Pashto music and also performed on a Sindhi vai.

Towards the end, he conducted a brief workshop for NAPA students on Kathak dancing.

