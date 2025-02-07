A Solo Fusion Of Khattak And Kathak Presented At NAPA
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2025 | 09:11 PM
Khanzada Asfandyar Khattak, a kathak dancer from Islamabad, presented a fusion of Pashtun Khattak and Subcontinental kathak dances at the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Khanzada Asfandyar Khattak, a kathak dancer from Islamabad, presented a fusion of Pashtun Khattak and Subcontinental kathak dances at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA on Friday.
The program started with a presentation about Khattak history, both of the people and the dance.
Asfandyar Khattak emphasized the commonality of certain words in Persian and Pashto languages and suggested that there was Pushtun influence on Indian classical dance.
He later presented four dance pieces in which he fused kathak with Pashto music and also performed on a Sindhi vai.
Towards the end, he conducted a brief workshop for NAPA students on Kathak dancing.
Recent Stories
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chairs meeting regardin ..
IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating operations across province
UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls' e ..
Pakistan, EU envoy discuss ties
A solo fusion of Khattak and Kathak presented at NAPA
Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock
Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram
Timely distribution of books being ensured in schools: DEO Quetta
Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector
Police recover dead body hanging from tree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chairs meeting regarding crime control3 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab directs to increase search, combating operations across province3 minutes ago
-
UNICEF appoints Zunaira Qayyum as Youth Advocate for Climate Action and Girls' empowerment3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, EU envoy discuss ties3 minutes ago
-
A solo fusion of Khattak and Kathak presented at NAPA3 minutes ago
-
Notorious criminal injured in shootout with police in Attock10 minutes ago
-
Police constable martyred, another injured in Attock gun attack10 minutes ago
-
Spring tree plantation campaign 2025 kicks off in Battagram10 minutes ago
-
Timely distribution of books being ensured in schools: DEO Quetta10 minutes ago
-
Aror University inaugurates OGDCL Game Design Lab10 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews implementation of reforms in power sector18 minutes ago
-
Police recover dead body hanging from tree18 minutes ago