CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) A speeding car ran over people sitting on a bench, four people were injured, two of them are in critical condition.

One seriously injured person was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

According to Rescue 1122, a speeding car ran over people sitting on a rickshaw and a rickshaw near Quaid-e-Azam Park on Chiniot-Faisalabad Road, resulting in serious injuries to 25-year-old Ahad son of Darshad, 30-year-old Asif son of Ashraf, 26-year-old Usman son of Aslam, and 37-year-old Azam son of Ahmad Ali.

As soon as the accident was reported, Rescue 1122 personnel reached the scene and after providing first aid to the injured, they were shifted to DHQ Hospital Chiniot, where the condition of two of the injured is said to be critical.

Azam was referred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad due to his critical condition.