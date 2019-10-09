A speedy trailer kills one, injures two in Pakpattan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :One person was killed while two others of a family injured as a speedy truck crashed into a house in Pakpattan on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials the speedy trailer after crashing two shops rammed into the house, located in the area of Ada Bunga Shams and claimed a life and injured few others, reported a private news channel.

The body and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.