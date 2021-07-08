A statue of Buddha period recovered in Malakand

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration and levy force Wednesday recovered a statue of Buddha period during a successful raid on a house at village Thana.

Deputy Commissioner and Commandant Malakand Levy Force Muhammad Sohail told journalists that the length of this historic Buddha statue was 3.

5 feet and width 1.5 feet and it would be handed over to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Archaeology Department.

He said on a tip off, the raiding party led by Assistant Commissioner Batkhela, Mohibullah Khan and commander of the area concerned levy post recovered it from a house.

He said a case had registered against the unidentified accused and investigation was underway.