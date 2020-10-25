A step toward transparency & good governance strategy in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :As an important step towards transparency and good governance strategy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, E-Tendering and E-Bidding system have been introduced in the Public Health Engineering Department whereas E-Work Order, Online Tender Tracking System and Online system for water connection have been developed by the PHED to be introduced very soon.

These initiatives will not only improve the overall efficiency of the department but will also ensure transparency in its routine business and facilitate the general masses in availing the services of the department.

This was told in a progress review meeting of PHED held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan in the chair. The meeting was given a detailed briefing about the organizational structure, existing strength, overall performance, reforms initiatives, ongoing and new developmental project, issues and other matters of the department.

Briefing about the major reform initiatives taken by the department, the authorities told that draft of Revised Drinking Water Policy had been finalized whereas draft of sanitation policy had also been prepared and submitted to working group.

Moreover, website of PHE department was developed and launched as well while procurement for video conference system was completed and installation of equipment was in progress. They informed that as an anti-corruption measure, a placement committee has been notified and all officers and officials having tenure of more than two years on the same post have been transferred.

Similarly, under the capacity building initiative, training of staff in different disciplines was arranged and completed including engineers, draftsman, tracers, clerks and others. It was also informed that in order to ensure internal monitoring of the department, a Monitoring Committee at secretariat level had been notified and internal audit was regularly conducted.

In order to ensure efficient delivery of services, a complaint centre had been established at the head quarter of the department whereas establishment of complaint centers in each PHE division was in progress.

The authorities told that all the schemes were regularly repaired and maintained and a technical committee was notified to upgrade and maintain the delivery system.

Briefing about the initiatives undertaken for water quality monitoring it was informed that eight Water quality testing labs; and eight mobiles labs were established whereas water quality profile for five districts in cooperation with international developmental partners and University of Engineering and Technology was completed, 8300 water samples randomly tested, out of which 87 % was found fit.

The meeting was also appraised about the population coverage and informed that up to June 2020, the population coverage of settled districts was 70.6 % while 57.6 % was in merged areas. Rs 163.6 million was collected as water charges in the year 2019-20 whereas Rs 50.736 million has been collected during the 1st quarter of year 2020-21.

The forum was also briefed about the annual development program and appraised that total of 77 schemes for settled areas and 71 schemes for merged areas were the part of current annual development program out of which 9 schemes were completed and around 60 schemes were due for completion.

Fund utilization against the releases for settled districts was 72 % whereas 33 % of funds released for merged areas were also utilized. 153 non-functional schemes out of total 678 have been functionalized whereas Rs. 920 million has been allocated in current ADP for the restoration of left over 212 non-functional schemes.

The Chief Minister on this occasion expressed his satisfaction over the overall performance of PHE department, however, he directed the department to ensure timely completion of all ongoing schemes of settled and merged areas adding that first priority should be given to the mega schemes due for completion in the province.

He also directed that revised drinking water policy be submitted for the approval of the provincial cabinet as soon as possible. Mahmood Khan on the occasion directed all works departments to introduce E-tendering, E-bidding, E-work order and E-billing and stated that delivery of services to the people in an effective manner was the priority of his government for which all the reform initiatives being taken under the good governance strategy of the provincial government need to be completed on priority.