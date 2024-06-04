- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and national security. Khaw ..
A Strong Military& Intelligence Agencies Are Critical To A Stable State And National Security. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 07:53 PM
Pakistan's geographical borders are full of challenges, encouraging law enforcement agencies to simultaneously deal with internal and external security threats is imperative.Information Secretary Q-League Punjab.
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th May, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the target of digital terrorism is to use people for propaganda against their own national institutions.
Fiffth generation hybrid warfare is more dangerous than weapons.
The goal of social media influencers is to use social media users' preferences against their own state through disinformation technology.He said
Pakistan's geographical borders are full of challenges, encouraging law enforcement agencies to simultaneously deal with internal and external security threats is imperative.A strong military and intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and national security.
Recent Stories
Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 2024
Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth
Fire breaks out in Murree forest
Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan
Youth convention held in Sindh University campus
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work
India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Sh ..
Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area
Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze
Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism
Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST
Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 20244 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth4 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in Murree forest3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan3 minutes ago
-
Youth convention held in Sindh University campus3 minutes ago
-
Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work4 minutes ago
-
India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Shah4 minutes ago
-
Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area4 minutes ago
-
Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze4 minutes ago
-
Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism4 minutes ago
-
Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST3 minutes ago
-
No banned organization to be allowed to collect sacrificial animals hides4 minutes ago