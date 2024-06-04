A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and national security. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Pakistan's geographical borders are full of challenges, encouraging law enforcement agencies to simultaneously deal with internal and external security threats is imperative.Information Secretary Q-League Punjab.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th May, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the target of digital terrorism is to use people for propaganda against their own national institutions.

Fiffth generation hybrid warfare is more dangerous than weapons.

The goal of social media influencers is to use social media users' preferences against their own state through disinformation technology.He said

