Open Menu

A Strong Military& Intelligence Agencies Are Critical To A Stable State And National Security. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 07:53 PM

A strong Military& Intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and national security. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Pakistan's geographical borders are full of challenges, encouraging law enforcement agencies to simultaneously deal with internal and external security threats is imperative.Information Secretary Q-League Punjab.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th May, 2024) Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan said in a press release that the target of digital terrorism is to use people for propaganda against their own national institutions.

Fiffth generation hybrid warfare is more dangerous than weapons.

The goal of social media influencers is to use social media users' preferences against their own state through disinformation technology.He said
Pakistan's geographical borders are full of challenges, encouraging law enforcement agencies to simultaneously deal with internal and external security threats is imperative.A strong military and intelligence agencies are critical to a stable state and national security.

Related Topics

Technology Social Media Muslim

Recent Stories

Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extend ..

Pakistan to flag ecosystem restoration with extended climate action on WED 2024

4 minutes ago
 Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empoweri ..

Chairman PMYP appreciates China's role in empowering Youth

4 minutes ago
 Fire breaks out in Murree forest

Fire breaks out in Murree forest

3 minutes ago
 Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 mi ..

Bilawal expresses sorrow over tragic loss of 13 miners in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Youth convention held in Sindh University campus

Youth convention held in Sindh University campus

3 minutes ago
 Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development wo ..

Salman visits HFH to review ongoing development work

4 minutes ago
India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle ..

India wants to keep Kashmir pot boiling to peddle its Hindutva agenda: Shabir Sh ..

4 minutes ago
 Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Ko ..

Rs 8 bln being spent on dam construction in Rud Kohi area

4 minutes ago
 Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Sh ..

Gilani inaugurates commercial production of Kia Shehroze

4 minutes ago
 Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Fores ..

Massive cleaning campaign kicks off in Kalam Forests to boost tourism

4 minutes ago
 Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-N ..

Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST

3 minutes ago
 Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup

Scotland bat against England in T20 World Cup

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan