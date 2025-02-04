A strong , stable Pakistan guarantor for success of Kashmiris' freedom movement: Altaf Hussain Wani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 4th Feb, 2025) Veteran Kashmiri Rights Activist and Senior Vice Chairman, Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani has thanked the government and the Pakistani nation for expressing complete solidarity with the struggling people of Illegal Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“I on behalf of the subjugated but determined masses of IIOJK, wish to express my sincere gratitude to the government and particularly the Pakistani people for their wholehearted support to our legitimate struggle for right to self-determination”, the JKNF leader said in his message issued on the occasion Kashmir Day.

The observance of Kashmir day at such a big level, he said, amply demonstrated the Pakistan’s unwavering commitment and allegiance towards the cause of Kashmir.

“The people of Indian occupied Kashmir deeply appreciate this enduring commitment and spirit of brotherhood on the part of Pakistan that despite facing many daunting challenges never hesitated to go the extra mile in advocating Kashmir cause both at national and international level”.

He expressed the optimism that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris till they achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India’s unlawful and forcible occupation.

Lauding Pakistan’s role for championing the cause of Kashmir at world level, Wani further stated that Pakistan has always played pivotal role in providing every possible support at regional and international level to the ongoing liberation struggle of the Kashmiri people.

Praying for peace and prosperity of Pakistan, the Front leader said that a politically stable and economically strong Pakistan was guarantor for the success of Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

