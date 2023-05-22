A sub-jail building in Chilas converts into a girls' school

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :A sub-jail building in Chilas has been converted into a girls' school while the under-construction Commissioner House in Diamer will now be repurposed into a women's hostel.

According to Diamer Commissioner Altamash Janjua, the sub-jail building, which was under the supervision of GB Scouts, has now been turned into a school for 200 girls.

Meanwhile, the Diamer Commissioner House, which was still under construction at an estimated cost of Rs100 million, was being repurposed into a women's hostel, according to a statement by Mr Wani's office.

The proposed women's hostel was being designed to provide women with secure and comfortable accommodation, the statement quoted Mr Wani as saying.