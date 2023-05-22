UrduPoint.com

A Sub-jail Building In Chilas Converts Into A Girls' School

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 02:00 PM

A sub-jail building in Chilas converts into a girls' school

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :A sub-jail building in Chilas has been converted into a girls' school while the under-construction Commissioner House in Diamer will now be repurposed into a women's hostel.

According to Diamer Commissioner Altamash Janjua, the sub-jail building, which was under the supervision of GB Scouts, has now been turned into a school for 200 girls.

Meanwhile, the Diamer Commissioner House, which was still under construction at an estimated cost of Rs100 million, was being repurposed into a women's hostel, according to a statement by Mr Wani's office.

The proposed women's hostel was being designed to provide women with secure and comfortable accommodation, the statement quoted Mr Wani as saying.

Related Topics

Chilas Women (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive r ..

Govt’s tough decisions start yielding positive results: Ahsan

7 minutes ago
 UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emir ..

UAE International Investors Council, Egyptian-Emirati Business Council sign MoU ..

17 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, I ..

Imran Riaz Khan not found at any police station, IGP tells LHC

20 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039 ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends World Cup Women&#039;s Epee final, honours winners

32 minutes ago
 Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home ..

Unleashing the Power of Innovation in Out-of-Home Advertising-- GroupM and Kinet ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.