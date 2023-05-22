A Sub-jail Building In Chilas Converts Into A Girls' School
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 02:00 PM
GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :A sub-jail building in Chilas has been converted into a girls' school while the under-construction Commissioner House in Diamer will now be repurposed into a women's hostel.
According to Diamer Commissioner Altamash Janjua, the sub-jail building, which was under the supervision of GB Scouts, has now been turned into a school for 200 girls.
Meanwhile, the Diamer Commissioner House, which was still under construction at an estimated cost of Rs100 million, was being repurposed into a women's hostel, according to a statement by Mr Wani's office.
The proposed women's hostel was being designed to provide women with secure and comfortable accommodation, the statement quoted Mr Wani as saying.