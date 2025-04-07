Open Menu

A Suspect Killed, 3 Escape After ‘encounter’ With Chaklala Police

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2025 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) A suspect was killed and three others escaped after an exchange of fire with a police team late last night in the area of Chaklala Police Station, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said on Monday.

The four suspects were travelling in a car. On suspicion the Chaklala Police personnel signalled them to stop.

The suspects first tried to drive away, and then got out of the vehicle and started firing on the policemen.

In the ensuing crossfire, the suspect identified as Asif was killed while the others made their escape good.

On information about the incident, senior police officers reached the spot. The body of the dead suspect was shifted to the hospital while search was underway to the absconding ones.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the SP Pothohar, DSP Civil Lines and Chaklala Police for bravely countering the criminals.

