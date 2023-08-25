A task force to be formed for mapping of mineral resources: Marri

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Sindh Caretaker Minister for Mines and Mineral Development, Mir Khuda Bakhsh Marri on Friday said that a task force will be formed to map of mineral resources of Sindh.

The minister, while chairing a review meeting about the exploration of mineral resources found in Sindh, said that the task force comprising experts in minerals, geology, energy and environment will visit the areas having mineral deposits along with media and international experts to carry out assessment of volume, ratio, market value and exploration of mineral deposits.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Mines and Mineral Development Agha Abdul Rahim, academicians and researchers from the geology, environment and energy departments of Sindh, NED, Mehran and Dawood universities, representatives of SUPARCO and officers of the department.

Marri said that being an expert in your respective fields you have vast knowledge, facts and data and you may guide us by sharing useful data, information and research as well as providing guidance and expert opinion.

He said that the caretaker government had come for a short time and its core objective was providing assistance to Election Commission for conducting general elections in a transparent manner.

But at the same time, carrying out the day-to-day affairs of the government in the best possible way was also a priority, he maintained adding that he wanted to work effectively in a short time as Allah has given him an opportunity to serve the people of Sindh.

"We want to start the work that has never been done in the department so that this country especially Sindh can benefit from it, he vowed and informed that Mines and Mineral department was working on a project of digitization to ensure access to all information related to mineral resources of the province.

Participants of the review meeting appreciated the ambitions expressed by the minister and assured their cooperation for projects aimed at the development of the country and the welfare of the people.