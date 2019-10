A teenage girl committed suicide over a domestic issue at village Samaro of Tahsil Islamkot on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :A teenage girl committed suicide over a domestic issue at village Samaro of Tahsil Islamkot on Saturday.

According to local police, 16 year old Gulnaz daughter of Ali Muhammad Lanjo strangled herself to death within premises of the home.

The dead body of the girl was handed over to relatives after due medico-legal process.