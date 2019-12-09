UrduPoint.com
A Teenager Shepherd Drowned While Saving Goat Life In Attock

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 11:51 PM

A teenager shepherd drowned while saving goat life in Attock

A 15-year-old shepherded was drowned while taking out his goat from river Sawan near Nikka Kallan in limits of Pindigheab police station on Monday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):A 15-year-old shepherded was drowned while taking out his goat from river Sawan near Nikka Kallan in limits of Pindigheab police station on Monday.

Police and hospital sources said Mohammad Rehman was at the bank of river with his herd of goats and sheep on grazing purpose.

His one of goats went to deep water and in a bid to take it out, he swam to the deep water but unfortunately he lost his control and drowned.

Later, local divers had flushed out his body after three-hour efforts and shifted to the tehsil headquarter hospital.

His body was handed over to his heirs for burial after fulfilling legal formalities. Pindigheab police registered a case and started further investigation.

