UrduPoint.com

A Ten Anti-polio Drive Begins In Tank

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 05:20 PM

A ten anti-polio drive begins in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A ten-day anti-polio campaign was kicked off here on Monday in Tank to administer vaccination drops to more than 74954 children aged up to five years across the district.

The drive which would continue from August 15 to 24 had been formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak along with Army Commanding Officer and Tehsil Chairman tank Sadam Khan Bittani by giving polio drops to the children on the occasion of 14 August Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak said that the Pak Army, FC South and local police would provide full support to the district administration during the polio campaign to successfully cover the entire area.

"No child should be left without polio drops," the DC said and added that foolproof security arrangements had been made to conduct the campaign in peaceful manner.

He said it was the national responsibility of parents to ensure cooperation with polio teams during polio campaign and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio.

He said the all out efforts should be made to make the drive a complete success and build up a healthy society for our future generations by protecting them from disability.

The DC also urged civil society to actively take part in this polio campaign to build a healthy society.

Related Topics

Army Police Polio Civil Society Independence Tank August All From

Recent Stories

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of inves ..

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of investment

1 hour ago
 UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana ..

UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt ..

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt over Victims of Abu Sefein Chu ..

1 hour ago
 vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022 ..

Vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, According to a Counterpoint ..

2 hours ago
 STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

2 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.