A ten anti-polio drive begins in Tank

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A ten-day anti-polio campaign was kicked off here on Monday in Tank to administer vaccination drops to more than 74954 children aged up to five years across the district.

The drive which would continue from August 15 to 24 had been formally inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak along with Army Commanding Officer and Tehsil Chairman tank Sadam Khan Bittani by giving polio drops to the children on the occasion of 14 August Independence Day.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Tank Hameedullah Khattak said that the Pak Army, FC South and local police would provide full support to the district administration during the polio campaign to successfully cover the entire area.

"No child should be left without polio drops," the DC said and added that foolproof security arrangements had been made to conduct the campaign in peaceful manner.

He said it was the national responsibility of parents to ensure cooperation with polio teams during polio campaign and ensure that their children were vaccinated against polio.

He said the all out efforts should be made to make the drive a complete success and build up a healthy society for our future generations by protecting them from disability.

The DC also urged civil society to actively take part in this polio campaign to build a healthy society.