A Terrorist Killed As Police, FC Repulse Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 12:30 PM

A terrorist killed as police, FC repulse attack

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) A terrorist was killed as police and Frontier Crops(FC) repulsed a terrorist attack on a check post within the limits of Gomal Police Station here Sunday night.

According to a police spokesman, militants stormed the Kot Azam post within the limits of the Gomal police station with heavy weapons late Sunday night, but the attack was foiled as valiant police and FC jawans promptly responded, forcing the militants to flee.

After the attack, a search was conducted during which the body of a terrorist was found with a M4 rifle, eight magazines and one walkie-talkie set.

He said that all the police and FC personnel stationed at the post remained safe.

He said the dead terrorist has not been identified as yet and added that a large-scale search operation was underway to arrest the fleeing terrorists.

