Open Menu

A Terrorist Killed In Retaliatory Action After Attack On FC Post

Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2023 | 06:32 PM

A terrorist killed in retaliatory action after attack on FC post

A terrorist was killed in retaliatory fire by law enforcement personnel as unknown militants launched an attack on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) post near Karri, Jandola, Tank last night

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A terrorist was killed in retaliatory fire by law enforcement personnel as unknown militants launched an attack on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) post near Karri, Jandola, Tank last night.

According to police, SHO Jandola police station Noor Aslam Khan received information that unknown miscreants attacked the post of FC near Karri with small and large weapons and the personnel in the post also fired back under the right of self-defence.

After receiving information, a heavy contingent of police and security forces from FC Fort Jandola rushed to the spot and started retaliatory fire, which continued for about two and a half hours.

As the firing stopped, a search was conducted during which the body of a terrorist was found with a card written in Afghani language in the name of Samiullah, son of Syed Wali, resident of Kandahar in his pocket beside an empty magazine of a Kalashnikov worn around his waist.

While other terrorists managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness of the night.

Due to the excellent deployment strategy, the contingent in the FC Fort, the contingent of the police and the contingent of the security forces remained unhurt, it added.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Fire Militants Police Police Station Kandahar Tank Post From

Recent Stories

ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contributi ..

ENOC Group CEO recognised for continued contribution to international energy flo ..

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports early childhoo ..

Abu Dhabi Development Fund supports early childhood education in Colombia

19 minutes ago
 Sharjah Fort celebrates 200 Years: A journey of re ..

Sharjah Fort celebrates 200 Years: A journey of resilience, restoration, and cul ..

20 minutes ago
 Monthly steering committee meeting

Monthly steering committee meeting

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates up by Rs. 5,500 to Rs.205,500 per tola

Gold rates up by Rs. 5,500 to Rs.205,500 per tola

2 minutes ago
 Nine criminals arrested, arms recovered

Nine criminals arrested, arms recovered

2 minutes ago
Competition to be organized over best cleanliness ..

Competition to be organized over best cleanliness arrangements; Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: A birthday showered in ..

Amitabh Bachchan Turns 81: A birthday showered in warm wishes

35 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with Pope Francis ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with Pope Francis to discuss faith leaders&#039; ..

35 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM directs to expedite privatization pro ..

Caretaker PM directs to expedite privatization process of PIA

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UNICEF join hands to eradicate Polio

Pakistan, UNICEF join hands to eradicate Polio

28 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Sharif Calls for Youth Empowerment to Tack ..

Shahbaz Sharif Calls for Youth Empowerment to Tackle Poverty

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan