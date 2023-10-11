A terrorist killed in retaliatory action after attack on FC post

A terrorist was killed in retaliatory fire by law enforcement personnel as unknown militants launched an attack on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) post near Karri, Jandola, Tank last night

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) A terrorist was killed in retaliatory fire by law enforcement personnel as unknown militants launched an attack on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) post near Karri, Jandola, Tank last night.

According to police, SHO Jandola police station Noor Aslam Khan received information that unknown miscreants attacked the post of FC near Karri with small and large weapons and the personnel in the post also fired back under the right of self-defence.

After receiving information, a heavy contingent of police and security forces from FC Fort Jandola rushed to the spot and started retaliatory fire, which continued for about two and a half hours.

As the firing stopped, a search was conducted during which the body of a terrorist was found with a card written in Afghani language in the name of Samiullah, son of Syed Wali, resident of Kandahar in his pocket beside an empty magazine of a Kalashnikov worn around his waist.

While other terrorists managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness of the night.

Due to the excellent deployment strategy, the contingent in the FC Fort, the contingent of the police and the contingent of the security forces remained unhurt, it added.