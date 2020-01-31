UrduPoint.com
A Theatre 'Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan' Organizes At Alhamra

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Friday organized a theatre play "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan" to show solidarity with people of Kashmir at Alhamra Cultural Complex

MPA Sadia Suhail Rana was the chief guest who specially participated in the opening ceremony of drama.

The MPA on the occasion said that entire Pakistani nation was standing with people of Kashmir and we salute to Kashmiri people for their freedom struggle.

LAC Executive director Ather Ali Khan said that fight of Kashmiri people for independence was over six decades long and they suffer a lot by all means since India captured the Kashmir valley unethically.

The play "Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan" was written and directed by Qaisar Iftikhar.

Drama was watched by huge number of audience.

