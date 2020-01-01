UrduPoint.com
A Three-day Conference On Punjab History, Culture To Be Held On 6 To 8 Jan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:46 PM

A three-day conference on Punjab history, culture to be held on 6 to 8 Jan

National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) has arranged a three-day conference on "The Punjab History and Culture from Ancient to Modern Times" from 6 to 8 January at Quaid-e-Azam university Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research (NIHCR) has arranged a three-day conference on "The Punjab History and Culture from Ancient to Modern Times" from 6 to 8 January at Quaid-e-Azam university Islamabad.

The conference would highlight various aspect of Pakistani culture and was aimed to draw attention to history and culture, historiography and cultural mapping, various perspectives in history writing historical evolution of the Punjab (from ancient to the present), indus valley civilization, harrapan civilization and the Punjab (ancient narratives).

It would also focus on archeology and museology, mysticism: sufis and saints of the Punjab, cultural/lingual traditions and diversity, and the Punjab's arts, crafts and civil society.

According to official sources, the conference is open to academia, educators, civil society, lawyers, media professionals, technocrats, agrarian, industrial and political practitioners.

He said it is estimated that 250 national and international participants would be attending the conference apart from the presenters, panelists and experts.

Arranging conferences is one of the Primary mandates of the NIHCR to bring scholars and students together, not only to highlight comparatively ignored areas of research with reference to a specific topic but also to provide an opportunity to the young scholars, to meet experts on their area of research, he stated.

