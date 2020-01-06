UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Three-day Conference On Punjab History, Culture Kicks Off

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 12:15 PM

A three-day conference on Punjab History, Culture kicks off

A three-day conference on "The Punjab History and Culture" under the aegis of National Institute of Historical and Research (NIHCR) started here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A three-day conference on "The Punjab History and Culture" under the aegis of National Institute of Historical and Research (NIHCR) started here on Monday.

The conference titled "Ancient to Modern Times" will highlight the various aspect of Pakistani culture.

The event was aimed to draw attention to History and Culture, Historiography and Cultural Mapping, Various perspectives in History Writing Historical Evolution of the Punjab (from ancient to the present), Indus Valley Civilization , Harrapan Civilization and the Punjab (Ancient Narratives), Archeology and Museology, Mysticism: Sufis and Saints of the Punjab, Cultural/Lingual traditions and diversity, and The Punjab's Arts, Crafts and Civil Society.

According to an official source, the conference is open to academia, educators, civil society, lawyers, media professionals, technocrats, agrarian, industrial and political practitioners.

He said estimatedly around 250 national and international participants will be attending the conference apart from the presenters, panelists and experts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Civil Society Lawyers Media Event From

Recent Stories

Man behind protest against Sikh Community near Hol ..

5 minutes ago

Bosch unveils smart virtual sun visor for cars at ..

13 minutes ago

Japan's Abe 'deeply worried' by Middle East tensio ..

13 minutes ago

Berlin Offers to Convene EU Foreign Ministers' Mee ..

13 minutes ago

Mubashar Lucman lodges complaint against Fawad Cha ..

34 minutes ago

Iran supreme leader prays over coffin of general S ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.