A three-day conference on Punjab History, Culture kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :A three-day conference on "The Punjab History and Culture" under the aegis of National Institute of Historical and Research (NIHCR) started here on Monday.

The conference titled "Ancient to Modern Times" will highlight the various aspect of Pakistani culture.

The event was aimed to draw attention to History and Culture, Historiography and Cultural Mapping, Various perspectives in History Writing Historical Evolution of the Punjab (from ancient to the present), Indus Valley Civilization , Harrapan Civilization and the Punjab (Ancient Narratives), Archeology and Museology, Mysticism: Sufis and Saints of the Punjab, Cultural/Lingual traditions and diversity, and The Punjab's Arts, Crafts and Civil Society.

According to an official source, the conference is open to academia, educators, civil society, lawyers, media professionals, technocrats, agrarian, industrial and political practitioners.

He said estimatedly around 250 national and international participants will be attending the conference apart from the presenters, panelists and experts.