A Three Day Long Food,Musical Festival To Begin By Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 12:23 PM

A three day long Food,Musical festival to begin by tomorrow

Private news channel has arranged a three-day long "Family food and Musical Festival' at F/9 park from 20 to 22 December

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Private news channel has arranged a three-day long "Family food and Musical Festival' at F/9 park from 20 to 22 December.

The festival titled "ARY Feast" aimed to attract large number of families and food lovers who are long-awaited to enjoy by this festival.

An official said that the three-day fun filled food festival will see a number of food giants, restaurants and amusement companies setting up their stalls in the park.

Other than the food and amusement, stars like Abrar ul Haq, Farhan Saeed, Asim Azhar, Arif Lohar and Uzair Jaswaland bands like Josh will entertain the audiences during the festival,he stated.

He said that Celebrities belonging to ARY Digital Network will also participate to grace the event with their presence.

