HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :A toddler was electrocuted by a pedestal fan in a residence in Hala Naka area here on Thursday.

According to the police, 18 months old Anam daughter of Babu Banglani was moving around in her parents bedroom when she touched the fan and got electrocuted.

The toddler was rushed to Liaquat University Hospital where the doctors declared her death.