A total of 212,625 vaccine doses administered on May 18: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday said that a total of 212,625 vaccine doses administered across Pakistan on May 18.

While sharing the vaccine statistics through Tweet, NCOC said that a total of 4,745,378 vaccine doses administered till now.