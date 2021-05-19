UrduPoint.com
A Total Of 212,625 Vaccine Doses Administered On May 18: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:52 PM

A total of 212,625 vaccine doses administered on May 18: NCOC

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday said that a total of 212,625 vaccine doses administered across Pakistan on May 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday said that a total of 212,625 vaccine doses administered across Pakistan on May 18.

While sharing the vaccine statistics through Tweet, NCOC said that a total of 4,745,378 vaccine doses administered till now.

