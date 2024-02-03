A Total Of 23,70,000 Fines Imposed Over Those Violating Election Code
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The Monitoring Officers of the Provincial Election Commission imposed fines on the candidates violating the code of conduct here on Saturday.
A total of 23,70,000 fines were imposed including Rs.
2,20,000 fines have been imposed in Peshawar division, Rs. 695000 in Malakand division, Rs. 2,66000 in Hazara division, Rs. 2, 5000 in Mardan division, Rs. 4, 99000 in Kohat, Rs. 1,75000 in Bannu division, Rs. 3,10,000 in Dera Ismail Khan Division respectively.
