UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

A Total Of 32 Registered Pol. Parties Allotted Electoral Symbols To Contest AJK Polls Tomorrow

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

A total of 32 registered pol. parties allotted electoral symbols to contest AJK polls tomorrow

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 24 (APP):The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner has so far allotted the electoral symbols to a total of 32 registered political parties of AJK to contest in general election scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday).

Talking to APP, an official of Mirpur District Election Arshad Hussain Khawaja on Saturday said that prominent major political parties among them included Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf AJK (PTI) (cricket Bat – BALLA), Pakistan Muslim League (N) AJK chapter (Tiger), Jammu Kashmir Liberation League (Lantern), AJK chapter of Jamaat'e – Islami ( Scale), Pakistan Peoples Party AJK Branch (Arrow), All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference (Horse) Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Party (Sword), Jammu & Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan =AJK (Crane) and others.

He told polling will be started on direct adult-franchise basis from 8.00 a.m to 5.00 p.m without any pause simultaneously in all above 45 electoral Constituencies in AJK districts as well as in various parts of Pakistan where the refugees from Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir live in.

To a question, he said that polling material has been handed over the presiding officers who are being dropped at their respective places (polling stations) of duties according to the stipulated schedule.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Cricket Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Muslim All From Refugee Election 2018 P

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,507 new COVID-19 cases, 1,455 reco ..

56 minutes ago

World Karate Federation discusses debut programme ..

1 hour ago

China provides over 600 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses ..

2 hours ago

ADIHEX, The Game Fair in UK sign promising partner ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: Tokyo Olympics: Moving forward, united ..

3 hours ago

Youthâ€™s most favored smartphone Infinix NOTE 10 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.