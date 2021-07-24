A total of 32 registered pol. parties allotted electoral symbols to contest AJK polls tomorrow

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 24 (APP):The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner has so far allotted the electoral symbols to a total of 32 registered political parties of AJK to contest in general election scheduled for tomorrow (Sunday).

Talking to APP, an official of Mirpur District Election Arshad Hussain Khawaja on Saturday said that prominent major political parties among them included Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf AJK (PTI) (cricket Bat – BALLA), Pakistan Muslim League (N) AJK chapter (Tiger), Jammu Kashmir Liberation League (Lantern), AJK chapter of Jamaat'e – Islami ( Scale), Pakistan Peoples Party AJK Branch (Arrow), All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference (Horse) Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Party (Sword), Jammu & Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan =AJK (Crane) and others.

He told polling will be started on direct adult-franchise basis from 8.00 a.m to 5.00 p.m without any pause simultaneously in all above 45 electoral Constituencies in AJK districts as well as in various parts of Pakistan where the refugees from Indian-occupied Jammu & Kashmir live in.

To a question, he said that polling material has been handed over the presiding officers who are being dropped at their respective places (polling stations) of duties according to the stipulated schedule.