A total of 3744 acres land retrieved during 2019

(@imziishan)

Revenue Department has retrieved a total of 3744 acres state Lands from the possession of land mafia in the district during the year 2019

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Revenue Department has retrieved a total of 3744 acres state Lands from the possession of land mafia in the district during the year 2019.

According to District authorities on Thursday the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Shoaib Ali said that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gul the revenue authorities during operation against land mafia have retrieved collectively 3744 acres from the district.

Briefing the annual performance report ADCR said that the revenue authorities have retrieved 18 acres from Tehsil Shahpur, 716 acres from Sillanwali, 209 acres from Bhalwal, 19 acres from Bhera, 95 acres from Kotmomin, 2474 acres from Sargodha and 208 acres state land from Tehsil Sahiwal.

He further said that the district administration was planning to set beneficial projects at the retrieved lands.