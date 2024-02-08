A Total Of 3925 Candidates Run For NA, PA General Seats In Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2024 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) In all 3925 candidates are taking part in the general elections to 61 general seats of the national assembly and 130 general seats of the provincial assembly of Sindh here on Thursday.
1130 candidates out of 3925 are participating in the elections to 61 general seats of the national assembly including 1048 male candidates and 82 female candidates while 2795 candidates are competing in the elections to 130 general seats of the provincial assembly including 2644 male candidates and 151 female candidates.
Out of the above total number of candidates, around 1995 candidates are in the run for general election in the metropolis.
The candidates are contesting the election from the platforms of different parties and as independent candidates.
