A total of 65 Dengue patients in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar currently 65 Dengue patients were under treatment, said the spokesman of the hospital Sajjad Ahmad here.

He said a total of 50 men including 15 women were under treatment. He said 25 more dengue patients have been admitted in the last 24 hours while five other patients were sent home after recovery. He said most of the patients are from adjoining areas of Peshawar Tehkal, academy Town, Sufad Dheri, Danishabad, Sarband and merged Khyber District etc.

He disclosed that in the last 24 hours, 728 dengue tests were conducted at Khyber Teaching Hospital in which 328 positive and 400 negative tests were received.

He said all dengue patients are being treated in the medical ward of the hospital as per protocol.

The number of dengue patients in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar has risen to 21 and the hospital allotted more than 30 beds for dengue patients only. He said if more beds are needed, it can be allotted to dengue patients.

There were a total of 19 patients in Hayatabad Medical Complex Hospital, among whom new patients were admitted on Friday and four others have been discharged. He said a total of 496 tests were conducted and among them 117 positive cases identified.