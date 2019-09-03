UrduPoint.com
A Tourists Van Overturned, 23 Injured In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 11:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Around 23 tourists, including females and children, sustained serious injuries as their van overturned in the area of Gujjo located near Thatta on Tuesday.

According to police sources the tourists were coming back form Tharparkar when they met this tragic incident, a private news channel reported.

The sources said the injured were belonging to Agra Taj colony located in Karachi, adding, the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

