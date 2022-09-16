A trader shot injured

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :A trader was shot injured in a target killing incident on GT road near Saadat colony in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station here on Friday .

According to police sources, the victim Tamour Khan was going on his car along with friends when two unknown motorcyclists intercepted them and open indiscriminate firing on him.

Resultantly he received bullet injures and assailants managed to flee from the scene.

Wah Saddar Police registered an attempt to murder case and further investigation was underway.